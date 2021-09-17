Menu
Mary Jane Green
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
GREEN, Mary Jane, 69, of Richmond, received her wings Tuesday, September 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Junius and Margaret Green. She leaves cherished memories to her brother, Jerry Green; aunts, Ida LeGrande and Hazel Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Service
9:30a.m. - 5:00p.m.
March Funeral Home-Laburnum Ave.
2110 E, Richmond, VA
Sep
22
Service
1:00p.m.
Greenwood Memorial Gardens
12609 Patterson Ave, Richmond, VA
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
I worked with Mary Jane at VCU Libraries in the 1980's. I'll always remember her kind spirit and sense of friendship. She had a beautiful smile and lovely way of interacting with people.
Mike Minor
November 18, 2021
