GREEN, Mary Jane, 69, of Richmond, received her wings Tuesday, September 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Junius and Margaret Green. She leaves cherished memories to her brother, Jerry Green; aunts, Ida LeGrande and Hazel Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Graveside service 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.