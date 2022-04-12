HARRIS, Mary Nunley, 98, passed away peacefully at her home April 7, 2022. She was born on January 19, 1924 to Otis and Olliebelle (Hall) Nunley in Oklahoma, the youngest of five siblings. She was preceded in death by Calvin Harris Sr., beloved husband of over 65 years; daughter, Susan Calmar Bingman; and son, Calvin Harris Jr., known as "Jody." She is survived by her daughter, Jenny of Farmville; and grandson, Joe Bingman of Washington state; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Mary was proud to be one of Jehovah's Witnesses for 87 years. Baptized in 1935, she enjoyed participating regularly in the ministry attending weekly meetings and conventions.



Mary enjoyed family and friends, keeping her home and her cat, Olliebelle. Her love of nature was shown by her painting of birds, flowers and tranquil outdoor scenes. Mary was always pleased to show her shell collection to visitors. She shared many of her sewing, crocheting and other crafts with friends and family alike. Mary looked forward to the resurrection promised by Jehovah God by means of his son Christ Jesus at John 5:28.29. "Do not be amazed at this, for the hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out, those who did good things to a resurrection of life, and those who practiced vile things to a resurrection of judgment."



Visiting hours at Bennett Funeral Home Mechanicsville Chapel, Tuesday April 12 at 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Burial in Hanover Memorial Park, 4447 Mechanicsville Pike on Wednesday at 1 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2022.