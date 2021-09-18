Menu
Mary Ella Keel Harris
KEEL HARRIS, Mary Ella, departed this life September 17, 2021. Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory children, Phyllis Keel and Ronald Harris; grandchildren, Keandra Legette, Ray-Shaun Harris, Kyree Harris and Ryaun Harris; great-grandchildren, Taliyah Jones and Makhy Jones; brothers, Leroy Swinson, Frank Keel Jr., James Keel and Thomas Keel; sisters, Joyce Jones (Dorsey) and Shirley Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a walk-through viewing will be held (today), Friday, September 24, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Interment private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 18 to Sep. 24, 2021.
Rest Easy Cousin You Will Be Missed
Bone Choice
Family
September 30, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
September 24, 2021
