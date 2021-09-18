KEEL HARRIS, Mary Ella, departed this life September 17, 2021. Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory children, Phyllis Keel and Ronald Harris; grandchildren, Keandra Legette, Ray-Shaun Harris, Kyree Harris and Ryaun Harris; great-grandchildren, Taliyah Jones and Makhy Jones; brothers, Leroy Swinson, Frank Keel Jr., James Keel and Thomas Keel; sisters, Joyce Jones (Dorsey) and Shirley Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a walk-through viewing will be held (today), Friday, September 24, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Interment private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 18 to Sep. 24, 2021.