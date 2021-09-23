Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Smoot Harvell
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Coastal Cremations - NC - Jacksonville
441 Center St
Jacksonville, NC
HARVELL, Mary (Chris) Smoot, 72, of Surf City, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021. A native of Richmond, Va., she was the widow of Nathan Randall Harvell (Randy) and the daughter of the late Leonard F. Smoot and Talma Sarver Smoot. She was a hairdresser and served the Bon Air area for greater than 50 years.

She is survived by her son, Frank Harvell; grandchildren, Kayla, Andrew, Nicholas; and her great-grandchildren.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Coastal Cremations and Funeral Care of Jacksonville is serving the family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Coastal Cremations - NC - Jacksonville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Coastal Cremations - NC - Jacksonville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Frankie , I used to work with your mom. As I am sure you know, you were the light in her life. Deepest sympathy.
Sue Springer
Work
September 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results