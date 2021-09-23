HARVELL, Mary (Chris) Smoot, 72, of Surf City, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021. A native of Richmond, Va., she was the widow of Nathan Randall Harvell (Randy) and the daughter of the late Leonard F. Smoot and Talma Sarver Smoot. She was a hairdresser and served the Bon Air area for greater than 50 years.



She is survived by her son, Frank Harvell; grandchildren, Kayla, Andrew, Nicholas; and her great-grandchildren.



A private service will be held at a later date.



Coastal Cremations and Funeral Care of Jacksonville is serving the family.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 23, 2021.