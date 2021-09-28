Menu
Mary Magdalene Harvey
HARVEY, Mary Magdalene, 85, of Henrico, peacefully transitioned Tuesday, September 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hattie and William Lovelace. She leaves to cherish her memories a loving and devoted husband, Jack Harvey Sr.; children, Jack (Krystal) L. Harvey Jr., Cynthia M. Harvey, Sandra (Felix) D. Christian; granddaughter, Courtney (Cody) Barber; a great-grandchild on the way; siblings, Christine Jones and John (Ada) Lovelace; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave.,viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. September 29, 2021. Family will receive friends 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021 at March Funeral Home, livestreaming available. All attendees are required to be fully vaccinated. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 28, 2021.
May God be with you as you send your beloved mother, wife and friend home. Your family is in our prayers. Cherish all the wonderful memories you have of her. She will forever be in hearts.
David & Michelle Lee
Family
September 30, 2021
To the family & friends of Mary Harvey, We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for Mary. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor her memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier. Jim Glass General Mgr. Mount Calvary Cemetery 804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
September 28, 2021
