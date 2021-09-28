HARVEY, Mary Magdalene, 85, of Henrico, peacefully transitioned Tuesday, September 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hattie and William Lovelace. She leaves to cherish her memories a loving and devoted husband, Jack Harvey Sr.; children, Jack (Krystal) L. Harvey Jr., Cynthia M. Harvey, Sandra (Felix) D. Christian; granddaughter, Courtney (Cody) Barber; a great-grandchild on the way; siblings, Christine Jones and John (Ada) Lovelace; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave.,viewing will be held 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. September 29, 2021. Family will receive friends 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service 10 a.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021 at March Funeral Home, livestreaming available. All attendees are required to be fully vaccinated. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 28, 2021.