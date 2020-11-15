HORMACHEA, Mary Helen Rooney DeGogorza, 93, of Richmond, Va., passed away on October 31, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, John G. and Alma Rooney; sister, Mildred Rooney Logan (Eugene); brother, John F. Rooney (Kathy); and her beloved husbands, Ernest DeGogorza and Carroll Hormachea. She is survived by her Cline and Pearce nieces and nephews from the Richmond area and the Rooney families in St. Paul, Minn. Growing up in St. Paul, Mary attended St. Luke's Catholic Grade School and St. Joseph's Academy, class of 1944. Mary enjoyed her career as an Executive Administrator at Northwest Orient Airlines in St. Paul and Chicago, where she met Ernest. Mary also worked for many years in a similar role with Thalhimers Department Store in Richmond. Mary was an active member and longtime parishioner at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church and The Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, along with her spouses. Family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. November 19, 2020, at Cathedral of the Scared Heart, 823 Cathedral Place, Richmond, Va., after which a Funeral Mass will be offered. Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 West Hundred Road, Chester, Va. For those wishing to attend services, you must register in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mary-hormachea-funeral-mass-registration-128818741323
as a precaution against COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Richmond, Va., in her honor. For condolences, and to view a livestream of the service, see www.blileys.com
. Mary's family wishes to thank the staff and friends at Heritage Oaks Senior Living, especially Jean Bone.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.