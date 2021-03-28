Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Lois Schemerhorn Hodges
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
HODGES, Mary Lois Schemerhorn, 95, of Henrico, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Linwood Green Sr.; second husband, Charles Yager; and third husband, Carl Hodges; her parents, Paul and Ada Schemerhorn; stepmother, Mary Schemerhorn; siblings, Lottie, Frank and Clarence. She is survived by her children, Walter Shelby Green (Sherry), Linwood Green Jr. (Joanne) and Mary Frances Messenger (Joe); 11 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Lawrence Schemerhorn (Elizabeth); and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. After 37 years, Mary retired from FFV. She loved working puzzles, playing Rummikub, fishing and the river, but what she loved most was spending time with her family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother and will be missed dearly by all who were lucky enough to know her. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 31, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 1 in the Nelsen Chapel. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family would like to give a special thanks to Bon Secours Hospice for the care received. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Mar
31
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Apr
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
So sorry. Alsie
Alsie Green Miller
April 2, 2021
The pictures and stories shared by Aunt Lottie to me of Aunt Sally will always be treasured.
Betsy Lagrone
March 30, 2021
Aunt Sally was such a sweet lady. I will always remember her with great fondness.
Debra Paul
March 28, 2021
Rest In Peace my sweet cousin. So many talks, visits, lunches snd good times shared. My condolences to all the rest of the family..may our Lord be with you as you go through the next days. Her sweetness will be missed. Ephes 2:8 &9
Betty Herring
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results