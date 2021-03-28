HODGES, Mary Lois Schemerhorn, 95, of Henrico, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Linwood Green Sr.; second husband, Charles Yager; and third husband, Carl Hodges; her parents, Paul and Ada Schemerhorn; stepmother, Mary Schemerhorn; siblings, Lottie, Frank and Clarence. She is survived by her children, Walter Shelby Green (Sherry), Linwood Green Jr. (Joanne) and Mary Frances Messenger (Joe); 11 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Lawrence Schemerhorn (Elizabeth); and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. After 37 years, Mary retired from FFV. She loved working puzzles, playing Rummikub, fishing and the river, but what she loved most was spending time with her family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother and will be missed dearly by all who were lucky enough to know her. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 31, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 1 in the Nelsen Chapel. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family would like to give a special thanks to Bon Secours Hospice for the care received. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.