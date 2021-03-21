HOLLOWAY, Mary Fuller Howard, born in South Boston, Va., October 29, 1929 - the day the stock market crashed, the daughter of Thomas Craddock Howard and Gladys Younger Howard, died March 19, 2021. Growing up through the Great Depression, Mary learned you could do just about anything with just about nothing - a lesson that created a life with only the bounds of imagination.
Mary graduated from Westhampton College at University of Richmond in 1950. While there she met lifelong friend Joy Bolte; they then both moved to Dinwiddie where they began their teaching careers and met the loves of their lives. Mary and Bill married in 1951 and set on an adventurous life together. Since Bill was a pilot, he encouraged Mary to take up flying as well. They often flew together and they both flew cargo and private passengers to enjoy extra flying time. While living in Pulaski, Mary even flew herself to class at University of Virginia, where she earned her M.Ed. Mary and Bill also rode motorcycles together, and in later years camped and travelled near and far.
Throughout her career, Mary taught Latin, English and Reading in Dinwiddie, Petersburg, Pulaski, Henrico and Chesapeake public schools, finding new adventures and making new friends every time Bill moved up the ranks in the Virginia State Police. Mary was active with the YMCA, serving on their boards in Pulaski and Chesapeake. She also made wonderful friends at the Y who only suffered through water aerobics so they could laugh over bagels and coffee afterward.
Mary was raised Methodist but found her way to the Episcopalian life through Bill. For more than 35 years, Mary was a stalwart at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Chesapeake, serving God and the community in most every role from Sunday school teacher to Senior Warden and Trustee, but most often was causing some kind of trouble with her dear friend, Katie Hager. In later years, she enjoyed her church family at St. Paul's at Hanover Courthouse, keeping a notebook overflowing with those who needed prayer and dancing on the mountaintop at Shrinemont each Fall.
Mary was a Rotarian in spirit, traveling with Bill to international conventions around the world, often times using it as an excuse to plan excursions and adventures. She and Bill were Paul Harris Fellows and Benefactors to the Rotary Foundation, as well as Paul Harris Society members working to rid the world of Polio.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, William Thomas "Bill" Holloway; two sisters, Virginia H. Ransone and Bobbie H. Taylor; as well as one son, Edward Howard Holloway; and one daughter-in-law, Sherry Holloway. Mary is survived by two children, Gary Craddock Holloway and William Hamilton Holloway II and wife, Debra; seven grandchildren, Robert Holloway, Becky H. Victorian, Mary Ann Holloway-Hey, Thomas C. Holloway, Tiffany B. Holloway, Lauren E. Holloway and Mary Grace Holloway; and 20 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary's memory to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, St. Paul's Episcopal Church at Hanover Courthouse or RettSyndrome.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.