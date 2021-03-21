I have very fond memory´s of my childhood going to SouthBoston Virginia every summer seeing Aunt Mary, Uncle Bill and my cousins. I remember when we visited Aunt Mary and Uncle Bill in Pulaski Virginia and he took me up on a small plane and I was terrified. Not because he was a bad pilot but I had never been in a plane before. Aunt Mary later in life her eyes looked like my mothers, Virginia Ransone. Aunt Mary was the last of her generation now my generation are the elders. Now Aunt Mary is with Bill and her whole family again in the Lord´s house. May God Bless All Patricia Ransone Parnell

Patricia Ransone Parnell March 22, 2021