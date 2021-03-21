Menu
Mary Fuller Howard Holloway
HOLLOWAY, Mary Fuller Howard, born in South Boston, Va., October 29, 1929 - the day the stock market crashed, the daughter of Thomas Craddock Howard and Gladys Younger Howard, died March 19, 2021. Growing up through the Great Depression, Mary learned you could do just about anything with just about nothing - a lesson that created a life with only the bounds of imagination.

Mary graduated from Westhampton College at University of Richmond in 1950. While there she met lifelong friend Joy Bolte; they then both moved to Dinwiddie where they began their teaching careers and met the loves of their lives. Mary and Bill married in 1951 and set on an adventurous life together. Since Bill was a pilot, he encouraged Mary to take up flying as well. They often flew together and they both flew cargo and private passengers to enjoy extra flying time. While living in Pulaski, Mary even flew herself to class at University of Virginia, where she earned her M.Ed. Mary and Bill also rode motorcycles together, and in later years camped and travelled near and far.

Throughout her career, Mary taught Latin, English and Reading in Dinwiddie, Petersburg, Pulaski, Henrico and Chesapeake public schools, finding new adventures and making new friends every time Bill moved up the ranks in the Virginia State Police. Mary was active with the YMCA, serving on their boards in Pulaski and Chesapeake. She also made wonderful friends at the Y who only suffered through water aerobics so they could laugh over bagels and coffee afterward.

Mary was raised Methodist but found her way to the Episcopalian life through Bill. For more than 35 years, Mary was a stalwart at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Chesapeake, serving God and the community in most every role from Sunday school teacher to Senior Warden and Trustee, but most often was causing some kind of trouble with her dear friend, Katie Hager. In later years, she enjoyed her church family at St. Paul's at Hanover Courthouse, keeping a notebook overflowing with those who needed prayer and dancing on the mountaintop at Shrinemont each Fall.

Mary was a Rotarian in spirit, traveling with Bill to international conventions around the world, often times using it as an excuse to plan excursions and adventures. She and Bill were Paul Harris Fellows and Benefactors to the Rotary Foundation, as well as Paul Harris Society members working to rid the world of Polio.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, William Thomas "Bill" Holloway; two sisters, Virginia H. Ransone and Bobbie H. Taylor; as well as one son, Edward Howard Holloway; and one daughter-in-law, Sherry Holloway. Mary is survived by two children, Gary Craddock Holloway and William Hamilton Holloway II and wife, Debra; seven grandchildren, Robert Holloway, Becky H. Victorian, Mary Ann Holloway-Hey, Thomas C. Holloway, Tiffany B. Holloway, Lauren E. Holloway and Mary Grace Holloway; and 20 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary's memory to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, St. Paul's Episcopal Church at Hanover Courthouse or RettSyndrome.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Elaine M Thompson
March 31, 2021
Mrs. Holloway was a special woman that touched countless lives over the years. I am thankful for having the opportunity to get to know her.
Chris Ferretti
March 26, 2021
Mary was a doll...I was blessed to assist with Mary's care and everyday I would ask her " Mary Mary quiet contrary how does your garden" and she always said ," it dont" and we would.laugh always...you earned your wings one day ill see you again..till then be good and plant that garden..love u girl....
Karen mcglynn.. Mcglynn
March 23, 2021
I have very fond memory´s of my childhood going to SouthBoston Virginia every summer seeing Aunt Mary, Uncle Bill and my cousins. I remember when we visited Aunt Mary and Uncle Bill in Pulaski Virginia and he took me up on a small plane and I was terrified. Not because he was a bad pilot but I had never been in a plane before. Aunt Mary later in life her eyes looked like my mothers, Virginia Ransone. Aunt Mary was the last of her generation now my generation are the elders. Now Aunt Mary is with Bill and her whole family again in the Lord´s house. May God Bless All Patricia Ransone Parnell
Patricia Ransone Parnell
March 22, 2021
I was a student in Mrs. Holloway's English class at Petersburg High School in 1959-1960. I still remember her so well. She was always very nice, and everyone liked her so much. I remember her driving a 1951 yellow and black Ford to school back in those days. My deepest sympathy to all of her family and friends. After reading her obituary, I can tell that she has lived a life full of adventure and service to others. I know she will be missed.
Bobby Smelley
March 22, 2021
What a wonderful tribute to a great lady! Truly a life well lived. You are all in our hearts and prayers, with our deepest sympathies for your loss.
Caroline and John Cardwell
March 21, 2021
I didn't get a chance to know Ms Mary like I would have liked but the one time I did meet her I could tell what kind of woman she was. She was a very special woman to na lot of people including me. She will be missed by all her family and friends. She is with her husband Bill now so nobody has to worry if she's happy.
Denise Greenlee
Friend
March 21, 2021
“Aunt Mary,” as I have always called her, was a true lady. She was kind, generous, welcoming and just full of life. I was fortunate to know her husband, Bill too! They were the best married couple I have ever met. Mary was always upbeat and fun to be around. She and Bill did a wonderful job raising their family. All the children and grandchildren follow in their footsteps practicing kindness, compassion and demonstrate a true spirit of helping others. Sending love and hugs to all the Holloway’s.
Debbie Parsons
Friend
March 21, 2021
My father Johnny Weeks was Bill Holloway´s double first cousin and very dear friend. Bill was Best Man in my parents´ wedding. I grew up enjoying visiting Bill and Mary in the different locations throughout the state. Mary´s smile and personality were golden. Our last time to see her was at a concert in Greensville Co. High School about 10 years ago, and she hadn´t changed from the gracious lady I so admired. We are blessed to have had her in our lives.
Debra Weeks Dunn
March 21, 2021
