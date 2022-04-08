HOLT GARNER, Mary Elizabeth, went to be with the Lord on April 4, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother, Beula Robinson; and son, Ricky Holt. She is survived by Barbara Davis, Faith Holt, Ronald Holt (Kathy), Mitchell Garner (Ashley); four grandchildren; and Leonda Martin (Steve). A visitation will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 12. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2022.