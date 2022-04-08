Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Elizabeth HOLT GARNER
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 10 2022
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bliley's Chippenham
Send Flowers
HOLT GARNER, Mary Elizabeth, went to be with the Lord on April 4, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother, Beula Robinson; and son, Ricky Holt. She is survived by Barbara Davis, Faith Holt, Ronald Holt (Kathy), Mitchell Garner (Ashley); four grandchildren; and Leonda Martin (Steve). A visitation will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 12. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
10
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bliley's Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, VA
Apr
12
Service
11:00a.m.
Bliley's Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.