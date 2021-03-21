To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
It was my Greatest Blessing caring for you and your Family. You brought so much Sunshine to my days. You will Truly be missed. Thank you for your Love and Laughs.
Leslee Burton
March 22, 2021
Mary was a wonderful lady. I first met her at bowling up at AMF Sunset Lanes on West Broad many years ago on a Wednesday night. We used to all bowl up there together on a league for many years. She'll be truly missed cuz she had a very kind heart. So sorry for your loss. Sending my thoughts and prayers to the family.
Craig Phillips
March 22, 2021
Your mother was an incredible person and loved by many. Sorry for your loss.