Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary E. Izzo
IZZO, Mary E., 76, of Richmond, Va., passed away at her home March 12, 2021, with her loved ones. She was the daughter of the late Jim and Mary Izzo. She is survived by her children, Mary and James.

She had seven sisters and two brothers. Her sister, Linda and husband, Keith Winston were there by her side.

Survived by grandkids, Rylee and Joseph Izzo.

She was funny and she loved everyone. She loved roses, flag football, butterflies, traveling and bingo, of course Tom Brady #12 (Patriots).

We'd like to thank Leeslee Burton of Kindred Hospice, her nurse, for taking such good care of our mother. Thank you, Leeslee.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
It was my Greatest Blessing caring for you and your Family. You brought so much Sunshine to my days. You will Truly be missed. Thank you for your Love and Laughs.
Leslee Burton
March 22, 2021
Mary was a wonderful lady. I first met her at bowling up at AMF Sunset Lanes on West Broad many years ago on a Wednesday night. We used to all bowl up there together on a league for many years. She'll be truly missed cuz she had a very kind heart. So sorry for your loss. Sending my thoughts and prayers to the family.
Craig Phillips
March 22, 2021
Your mother was an incredible person and loved by many. Sorry for your loss.
Mary lewis
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results