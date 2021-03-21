IZZO, Mary E., 76, of Richmond, Va., passed away at her home March 12, 2021, with her loved ones. She was the daughter of the late Jim and Mary Izzo. She is survived by her children, Mary and James.



She had seven sisters and two brothers. Her sister, Linda and husband, Keith Winston were there by her side.



Survived by grandkids, Rylee and Joseph Izzo.



She was funny and she loved everyone. She loved roses, flag football, butterflies, traveling and bingo, of course Tom Brady #12 (Patriots).



We'd like to thank Leeslee Burton of Kindred Hospice, her nurse, for taking such good care of our mother. Thank you, Leeslee.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.