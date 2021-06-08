Menu
Mary Robins "Mickey" Jacobsen
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
JACOBSEN, Mary "Mickey" Robins, 92, of New Kent, died peacefully at home on Saturday, June 5, 2021. She was born November 15, 1928 in Schley, Va. Mickey enjoyed working in the floral business and gardening. She also found great joy in decorating her home and entertaining guests. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 68 years, Thomas T. Jacobsen Jr.; daughter, Carol Lee White (Philip); grandchildren, Amy Whitecotton (Gary), Philip D. White Jr.; four great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 9, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, in Singleton United Methodist Church cemetery, 5869 Ware Neck Rd., Gloucester, Va. 23061. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Singleton UMC, P.O. Box 27, Schley, Va. 23154. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jun
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Singleton United Methodist Church cemetery
5869 Ware Neck Rd., Gloucester, VA
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond.
I'm so sorry to hear about your mom Carol. She was truly wonderful.
Sydney Gordon
June 9, 2021
