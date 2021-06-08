JACOBSEN, Mary "Mickey" Robins, 92, of New Kent, died peacefully at home on Saturday, June 5, 2021. She was born November 15, 1928 in Schley, Va. Mickey enjoyed working in the floral business and gardening. She also found great joy in decorating her home and entertaining guests. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 68 years, Thomas T. Jacobsen Jr.; daughter, Carol Lee White (Philip); grandchildren, Amy Whitecotton (Gary), Philip D. White Jr.; four great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 9, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, in Singleton United Methodist Church cemetery, 5869 Ware Neck Rd., Gloucester, Va. 23061. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Singleton UMC, P.O. Box 27, Schley, Va. 23154. Online condolences may be left at nelsenrichmond.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 8, 2021.