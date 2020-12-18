Dearest Pastor Dad, Torrey, NeeNee & Family, I was very sad to learn of the passing of First Lady/Mom Mary. Please accept my sincere condolences and love!!! I have such fond & warm memories of how you, Lady Mary & the Trinity Family welcomed me when I joined fresh out of college & had just started working for the State (thank you Dea. Murphy for inviting me). Even after leaving the area, I commuted for choir rehearsal under Dr. Vines & I still have all three of my choir robes, lol I could go on and on, but I´m so grateful for the encouragement & support you both gave to me. I will continue to keep all of you in my prayers and may you all continue to Keep Looking Up....Psalms 121:1-2

Evangelist Monica Veney January 9, 2021