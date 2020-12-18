JAMES, Mary P., 74, of Richmond, departed this life on December 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by one son, Alexander L. James III. She leaves to cherish memories her devoted husband, Dr. A. Lincoln James Jr.; two children, Torrey James (Mary) and Alexandra L. James; daughter-in-law, Amy James; two brothers, Michael and Ronald Barnes; sister, Susie Jane Valentine; sister-in-law, Clara Thornton (Michael); five grandchildren, Torrey (Nafeesa), Amia and Alexa James and Assata and Samira Lucas; two great-grandchildren, Dakari James and Uziah Bashir-Smith; Trinty Baptist Church family and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A walk-through viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 2811 Fendall Ave. A private funeral service may be live streamed 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at www.wilsonafs.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2020.