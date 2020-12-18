Menu
Mary P. James
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
JAMES, Mary P., 74, of Richmond, departed this life on December 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by one son, Alexander L. James III. She leaves to cherish memories her devoted husband, Dr. A. Lincoln James Jr.; two children, Torrey James (Mary) and Alexandra L. James; daughter-in-law, Amy James; two brothers, Michael and Ronald Barnes; sister, Susie Jane Valentine; sister-in-law, Clara Thornton (Michael); five grandchildren, Torrey (Nafeesa), Amia and Alexa James and Assata and Samira Lucas; two great-grandchildren, Dakari James and Uziah Bashir-Smith; Trinty Baptist Church family and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A walk-through viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church, 2811 Fendall Ave. A private funeral service may be live streamed 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at www.wilsonafs.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
live streamed
www.wilsonafs.com, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May you rest in peace.I will always remember your infectiuos smile and your pleasant personality during the years at JSRHS.
Freddie Smith
Friend
December 12, 2021
Dearest Pastor Dad, Torrey, NeeNee & Family, I was very sad to learn of the passing of First Lady/Mom Mary. Please accept my sincere condolences and love!!! I have such fond & warm memories of how you, Lady Mary & the Trinity Family welcomed me when I joined fresh out of college & had just started working for the State (thank you Dea. Murphy for inviting me). Even after leaving the area, I commuted for choir rehearsal under Dr. Vines & I still have all three of my choir robes, lol I could go on and on, but I´m so grateful for the encouragement & support you both gave to me. I will continue to keep all of you in my prayers and may you all continue to Keep Looking Up....Psalms 121:1-2
Evangelist Monica Veney
January 9, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Larry jones
Friend
December 31, 2020
Alexandra, I am very sorry for your loss. I will keep you and your family in my thoughts and prayers.
Lisa L. Tully
December 27, 2020
May God strengthen you and keep you today and the days to come
Rev. Lloyd Allen & Family
December 23, 2020
Lo, I am with you ...
Dr Tedd R Little, Jr
December 23, 2020
Our Heartfelt Sympathy and Condolences to you and the family. Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal. We will also remember Mary P Beautiful smile. May Father Elohim give you peace that pass all understanding.
Rev. Patricia R.Revens and Angela S. Penn
December 22, 2020
pastor james,family and church family know that sis Mary was loved and will be missed by all who has been in presence , Mary was a dear Lady,she is resting now family with our Lord, be encouraged praying for you fgamily.Ms.Eva Rufus
ms.Eva Rufus
December 22, 2020
I am truly sorry for your loss. Mrs. James always had a spirit that was warm, funny and strong. May God now welcome her and allow her to rest. With love, Sandy and Alison Faulk
Alison Faulk
December 22, 2020
My heart goes out to the James family. Been my family since childhood. Going to miss that smile , laugh & your Sense of humor. One of a kind . Watch over jj, keta & my mom
Marvin Johnson
December 21, 2020
To Pastor James and family I was saddened to hear about the passing of Mrs Mary P James. My deepest sympathy to you and your family. I know she will be truly missed by all that knew and loved he. May God continue to be with you during this difficult time
Thelma Eldridge
December 21, 2020
To Dr. James & Family: My sincere condolences. May Mrs. James live with the Lord.
George W Smith
December 21, 2020
Pastor James I´m so sorry to hear about the loss of First Lady Mary James. I will continue to pray for you and your family.
Walter Green
December 21, 2020
Rev. Dr. James and Family So dear family rejoice, our First Lady Mrs. Mary P. James has now finished her race in life, but has left behind lives which she helped to shape along with the help of her chose mate Rev. Dr. A. Lincoln James . our First Lady Mrs. Mary P. James has finished her race successfully and is with the One who hold the key of everlasting life,- -" Absence from the body , present with the Lord." May His blessings be with you and your family for His promise is that He will never leave you or forsake you.
Ike I. Jones
December 21, 2020
Dr. James, You and your family have my sincere sympathy. Your wife was my friend. May God give you the strength to continue to hold on. Antrynette Walker-Hall & family Katy, TX
Antrynette Walker- Hall
December 20, 2020
Keeping you and your family close in our prayers and thoughts at this difficult time. May it comfort you to know that others care, and may you and your family find continuing strength and greater peace in the days ahead. Ike Jones and family
Ike Jones
December 20, 2020
Pastor James and family, my prayers are with you all. God definitely has a smiling angel in heaven. I pray that God gives you all strength and eases the pain of losing Ms. Mary. God will take care of you all. Elaine Randall
Eveleen Elaine Randall
December 20, 2020
Heartfelt sympathy and condolences to Pastor James and family. May God comfort each and everyone of you.
Sheila F. Dunlap and Family
December 20, 2020
To Pastor James and Family. Just remember the words of Genesis 28:15; "I am with you; and will watch over you..." There is peace in knowing that God is always there to comfort us in times of despair; and to give us strength when we are weak. May God continue to bless you and your family. Just know that we are here if you need us,
Norman and Margaret Jones
December 19, 2020
My deepest sympathy to my Pastor Dr. A. Lincoln James jr. & his beautiful family, may God be with you all !!! Rest in peace First lady.
Rose Bolling
December 19, 2020
My condolences to the family of Rev.James for the lost of Mary who has been a friend to me and my family for a long time .God bless you
Langston Johnson
December 19, 2020
I will always remember the talks I had with Mary beautiful person I love you Pastor you and your family
Sister Mae Payne
December 19, 2020
Pastor James and family, our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. May God give you the comfort that you seek, and may the soul of your loved one Rest In Peace. Sincere Condolences. Charles and Marcella Burley
Marcella Burley
December 19, 2020
My prayers and heartfelt condolences to Rev. James and family
Alma Gates
December 19, 2020
Pastor James and the James family We are sending prayers and love your way and the entire family. Know that my wife and myself are praying for you and the family and God has you and the entire family in the palm of his hands
Apostle Michael Sprouse
December 19, 2020
My Bestie and family Nee I love you and that will never change I´m here for all of you during most difficult time My God continue to comfort and keep you all while offering assurance everything is going to be alright. With the utmost love Cherié Wyatt
Cherie Wyatt
December 19, 2020
Pastor James and family, our condolences goes out to all you. We know that the Father will give you strength during this time. God Bless you.
Deborah Y. Lowry
December 19, 2020
The memory of our youthful high school days and early adult life of fun and challenges will always be remembered. Rest in peace my friend and may God bless the James family.
Arthur Mallory
December 19, 2020
We extend our deepest sympathy to Pastor James and the entire James family. May you find strength and comfort in God and all of your Church family and friends. We have great memories of First Lady James and your sincere expressions of love for her. We grieve with you.
Hank and Rosa Atkins
December 19, 2020
My sincere condolences to Pastor A. Lincoln James and his family. May the Lord continue to strengthen you in this difficult time. God bless you.
James E Creer
December 19, 2020
"Although it's difficult today to see beyond the sorrow, may looking back in memory help comfort you tomorrow." Author Unknown My condolences to the family of Pastor A. Lincoln James in the homegoing of their loved one. Keeping you in my prayers.
Barbara Conyers
December 19, 2020
We are so sorry to learn of the passing of our First Lady, Mary P. James. Our family will keep you and your family in prayer, Pastor James. May God continue to strengthen you!
Carl, Alvonda and Justin Savage
December 19, 2020
Rev James and Family Condolences to the whole family I feel like I have know the family forever my great aunts and uncles were member of Trinity Family for over 50 years Fannie (mutt) and Geraldine (dena) May you find comfort in knowing 1ST Lady is resting in almighty arms.
Geraldine B Thornton
December 19, 2020
Rev. Dr. James with sincere sympathy and prayers for your family, I am deeply saddened by the loss of our First Lady. May you and your family find peace and comfort in your dear memories of such a giant of a lady! I will pray for your continued health and strength for your family and our Trinity family.
Deborah S. Hodges
December 19, 2020
Missing you my cuz. My heart is hurting so much.
Sylvia Gladden
December 19, 2020
Mary P may you rest in Peace with the other Angels.My Prayers are with the James Family.
Freddie Smith
December 18, 2020
Proverbs 3:5-6 trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not to thine own understanding. In all thine ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy path..
Deacon Norman Jones and Rev..Dr.Margaret L. Jones
December 18, 2020
Please know that you and your entire family are in our prayers.
Billy Evans
December 18, 2020
My sincere sympathy to Pastor A. Lincoln James Jr. and his family for the loss of 1st Lady Sister Mary P. James. May God continue to comfort, strengthen and keep you; givInf you peace in due time.
Pastor Bob Diggs
December 18, 2020
Rev. James, please accept the sincere condolences of my daughter and me. It's been a while since we attended Trinity, but we cherish our beloved memories. Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal. Your sweet Mary is merely sleeping in the sweet arms of Jesus. You will see her again. To God be ALL the glory!
Valerie Stephens Robinson
December 18, 2020
My sincere condolences to Pastor A. Lincoln James Jr. and his family for the loss of 1st Lady Mrs. Mary P. James. May God continue to comfort you and give you peace.
L Gwenn Boykin Hall
December 18, 2020
Extending Deepest sympathy to Dr. A. Lincoln James,Torey, NeeNee, the entire James family plus extended family, The Trinity Baptist Church family and friends. No words can express the lost of someone so dear, we can only rely on our faith and time to get us through times like these, however always know Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal.
Phyllis Ann Brown
December 18, 2020
