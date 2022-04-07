JEFFERSON, Mary L. Council, departed this life April 2, 2022. *****VENUE CHANGE - PLEASE READ:***** Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 2 to 8 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Friday, April 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2022.
I am so sorry, Harolyn, to hear about your mother. Though I didn´t know her personally I know she was a great mother because you were a kind,caring and engaging classmate as a result of her parenting. I pray that the Almighty will calms your heart, send peace to all that love her and cover her soul with mercy and assign her a special place in paradise.