Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary L. Council Jefferson
FUNERAL HOME
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 7 2022
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Manning Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JEFFERSON, Mary L. Council, departed this life April 2, 2022. *****VENUE CHANGE - PLEASE READ:***** Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Thursday, April 7, 2022, from 2 to 8 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Friday, April 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
7
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
Apr
8
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Manning Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Manning Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Walter J. Manning Funeral Home
April 7, 2022
I am so sorry, Harolyn, to hear about your mother. Though I didn´t know her personally I know she was a great mother because you were a kind,caring and engaging classmate as a result of her parenting. I pray that the Almighty will calms your heart, send peace to all that love her and cover her soul with mercy and assign her a special place in paradise.
Zenoria Jackson Abdus-Salaam
Friend
April 6, 2022
Barry & Carol Woody
April 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results