I am so sorry, Harolyn, to hear about your mother. Though I didn´t know her personally I know she was a great mother because you were a kind,caring and engaging classmate as a result of her parenting. I pray that the Almighty will calms your heart, send peace to all that love her and cover her soul with mercy and assign her a special place in paradise.

Zenoria Jackson Abdus-Salaam Friend April 6, 2022