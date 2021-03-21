JOHNSON, Mary Harrison, passed away peacefully March 12, 2021. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald T. Johnson; and her daughter, Anne J. Trent. She leaves behind her brother, four children, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Mary was born and raised in Richmond, Va. and was extremely proud of her Richmond heritage. As a young lady, she attended William & Mary College until she met Don. Soon after, they were married, and she settled in as a full-time housewife. She loved gardening, dogs, arts and crafts and was very involved at St. Mathias Church, which she and Don helped form. She was a wonderful person and will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to St. Mathias Episcopal Church in Chesterfield, Va., or the SPCA.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.