Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Lee Jones
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
JONES , Mary Lee, 87, of Charles City, went home to be with her Lord on September 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Jones; and son, James Jones. She leaves to cherish her loving memory four daughters, Sandra Dismond (Bernard), Joyce Christian, Linda Morris and Monica Harris (Phillip); two sons, Wendell (Marcie) and Ricky (Tracy) Jones; 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, two sisters; one brother, five sisters-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Little Elam Baptist Church Cemetery, 8840 Church Lane, Charles City.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA
Oct
2
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Little Elam Baptist Church Cemetery
8840 Church Lane, Charles City, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson & Associates
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilson & Associates East Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
H. Hugo Charity
October 1, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the family. Mrs. Jones is one of the sweetest people I've ever met. RIP Ms. Mary.
Lyn & Bernard Taylor Jr.
Friend
September 30, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Jones family in the loss of your mother. Mrs. Jones will always be remembered for her kindness and selfless nature. I will miss her deeply.
Alonzo Morris
September 30, 2021
Condolences to the family.
Leila Christian Holmes
Other
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results