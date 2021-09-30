JONES , Mary Lee, 87, of Charles City, went home to be with her Lord on September 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Jones; and son, James Jones. She leaves to cherish her loving memory four daughters, Sandra Dismond (Bernard), Joyce Christian, Linda Morris and Monica Harris (Phillip); two sons, Wendell (Marcie) and Ricky (Tracy) Jones; 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, two sisters; one brother, five sisters-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Little Elam Baptist Church Cemetery, 8840 Church Lane, Charles City.