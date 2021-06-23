JONES, Mrs. Mary Finney, age 90, entered into eternal rest June 17, 2021, at her residence in Mannboro, Amelia, Virginia.



She is survived by daughters, Mary Ann Coleman (Curtis), Debra Valentine; son, Mark Jones; grandchildren; niece, Ruth Finks; other relatives and friends.



Funeral services Wednesday, June 23, 1 p.m., V. Y. Scott Memorial Chapel, 14001 Patrick Henry Hwy., Amelia. Public viewing Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. V. Y. Scott in charge of professional services. Interment Branches Runn Baptist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 23, 2021.