Mary Finney Jones
FUNERAL HOME
V.Y. Scott Funeral Home - Amelia
14001 Patrick Henry Hwy
Amelia, VA
JONES, Mrs. Mary Finney, age 90, entered into eternal rest June 17, 2021, at her residence in Mannboro, Amelia, Virginia.

She is survived by daughters, Mary Ann Coleman (Curtis), Debra Valentine; son, Mark Jones; grandchildren; niece, Ruth Finks; other relatives and friends.

Funeral services Wednesday, June 23, 1 p.m., V. Y. Scott Memorial Chapel, 14001 Patrick Henry Hwy., Amelia. Public viewing Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. V. Y. Scott in charge of professional services. Interment Branches Runn Baptist Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
V.Y. Scott Funeral Home Memorial Chapel
14001 Patrick Henry Hwy, Amelia Court, VA
Jun
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
V.Y. Scott Funeral Home Memorial Chapel
14001 Patrick Henry Hwy, Amelia Court, VA
Funeral services provided by:
V.Y. Scott Funeral Home - Amelia
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
