Mary Powell Carlton Stear LA MOYNE
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
LA MOYNE, Mary Powell Carlton Stear, passed gently into the arms of God on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Mary was born December 6, 1925. She is survived by her children, Deborah Carlton Loftis (David), Pamela S. Wilkinson (Claude), Davene Butterworth (Ed), Gail Hicks (Randy) and Gary La Moyne (Traci); treasured grandchildren, Jessica Powell Loftis, deceased, David Wilkinson (Wellons), Kristen Conroy (Brendan), Christopher Winters, Andrew Winters, Emily Hicks, Stephanie Hicks Fuller (Evan), Marshall La Moyne (Lainey) and Leigh La Moyne. Mary also treasured a host of nieces and nephews stretching over three generations. In addition, Mary loved Delores Hunter and J.D. Steele as family. A visitation for Mary will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home - Parham, 1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229. The family will also receive friends on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m., 1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229, with her service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. The family requests that strict COVID-19 protocols of mask-wearing and social distancing be followed at all times. For condolences, please visit the Woody Funeral Home - Parham website.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA
Oct
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA
Oct
8
Service
11:00a.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA
Woody Funeral Home Parham
You have our sympathy and prayers.
Beverley Brooks, Worthy Matron, Manchester Chapter No. 53, OES
Other
November 3, 2021
Lovingly, Mary's Girls
October 5, 2021
My deepest sympathy to all of the family in the loss of Mary. I will miss beautiful Mary, her visiting daughters, her caregivers especially Deloris and Cheryl who were like one of us in Building D at Lakewood. So glad we know Mary is in Her Heavenly home where there is no pain.
Marlene Allen
Friend
October 5, 2021
With love Mary's Girls
October 4, 2021
