LA MOYNE, Mary Powell Carlton Stear, passed gently into the arms of God on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Mary was born December 6, 1925. She is survived by her children, Deborah Carlton Loftis (David), Pamela S. Wilkinson (Claude), Davene Butterworth (Ed), Gail Hicks (Randy) and Gary La Moyne (Traci); treasured grandchildren, Jessica Powell Loftis, deceased, David Wilkinson (Wellons), Kristen Conroy (Brendan), Christopher Winters, Andrew Winters, Emily Hicks, Stephanie Hicks Fuller (Evan), Marshall La Moyne (Lainey) and Leigh La Moyne. Mary also treasured a host of nieces and nephews stretching over three generations. In addition, Mary loved Delores Hunter and J.D. Steele as family. A visitation for Mary will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home - Parham, 1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229. The family will also receive friends on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m., 1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229, with her service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. The family requests that strict COVID-19 protocols of mask-wearing and social distancing be followed at all times. For condolences, please visit the Woody Funeral Home - Parham website.