LOVING, Mary E., 83, of Hanover, went to be with the Lord and her late husband, Frank Loving Jr. Wednesday, October 6, 2021. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Ginny Dennehy; and is survived by three children, Frankie Loving III (Lisa), Vicky Powers (Dale) and Renee Harris (Ernie); seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; sister, Kate Austin; as well as several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060. bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2021.