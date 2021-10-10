Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary E. Loving
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes Central Chapel - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
LOVING, Mary E., 83, of Hanover, went to be with the Lord and her late husband, Frank Loving Jr. Wednesday, October 6, 2021. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Ginny Dennehy; and is survived by three children, Frankie Loving III (Lisa), Vicky Powers (Dale) and Renee Harris (Ernie); seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; sister, Kate Austin; as well as several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060. bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Signal Hill Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes Central Chapel - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes Central Chapel - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I have had Mary on my mind. I couldn´t reach her and found this. My sincere condolences. I just absolutely loved her and Frank both. She missed him so. May they rest together in heavenly peace.
Bonnie Gromovsky
February 18, 2022
Sorry for your loss. I wish I would have had more contact with Mary and Frank. I am Marilyn Arbaugh. Your mother´s brother John was my dad. Prayers and Condolences to you and your family.
Marilyn Sullivan
Family
October 12, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
October 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results