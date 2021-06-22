Menu
Mary L. Madison
MADISON, Mary L., departed this life June 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Madison; and two daughters, JoAnn Jackson and Barbara Morris. She is survived by three sons, Arthur Madison, Willie Lee Madison and Archie Madison Sr. (Norma); daughter, Annette Murray; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Monday, June 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
Jun
28
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street, Richmond, VA
