MADISON, Mary L., departed this life June 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Madison; and two daughters, JoAnn Jackson and Barbara Morris. She is survived by three sons, Arthur Madison, Willie Lee Madison and Archie Madison Sr. (Norma); daughter, Annette Murray; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Monday, June 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 22 to Jun. 27, 2021.