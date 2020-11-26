CAROLINA, Mary Magdalene, daughter of Ella and Arthur Perry, was born November 27, 1933, in Richmond, Va. She was educated in Richmond Public Schools, a graduate of Armstrong High, then when on to cosmetology and nursing school. She was baptized at an early age at Ebenezer Baptist Church. A pillar in her community and loved by all. Mary was a matriarch- she spoke what was on her mind, danced to her own drum beat and loved to entertain. Preceded in death by her sisters, Anne, Christine; and brother, Arthur Jr. She will forever be remembered honored and affectionately held dear by her three daughters, Delores, Jacqueline, Patricia; and stepson, Calvin; one son-in-law, Pastor Taylor; and one daughter-in-law, Euginia. In addition to her children, she leaves to cherish her memory grandchildren, Mahagany (John), Angela (Mike), John Jr., Kriston and Stephon; nieces and nephews, Sheila (Nelson), Rita, Karen (Anthony Sr.), Keith (Nadine), Junius and Moses; and a host of great-nieces, nephews and many friends. Funeral will consist of family and a few friends as we obey the governor. Service will be held Saturday, November 28, at 10 a.m. at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. Go to Mimms website for webcast.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2020.