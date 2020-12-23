Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Rowe Martin
FUNERAL HOME
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA
MARTIN, Mary Rowe, 92, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon. She is survived by her four children, Pat, Jeanie (Kookie), E.G. (Carolyn), David (Ann); six grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Keith), Kendall (Erik), Jonathan, Clark, Isabella and Lilly; one great-grandson, Easton; sister, Anna Fogg; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Rowe; and many nieces and nephews. Her greatest joy was being a wife, mother and grandmother. She loved the Lord deeply and was a member of Clover Hill Baptist Church for over four decades. The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the staff at Dunlop House Assisted Living, Colonial Heights, for the care our mother received while a resident there. A private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834, with the Reverend Mark Crockett officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to the Golden Age Fellowship, Clover Hill Baptist Church, 3100 Courthouse Road, North Chesterfield, Virginia 23236. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Calling hours
10:00a.m.
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA
Dec
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA
Funeral services provided by:
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Mary and her family were our neighbors on Enderly CT. A lovely family and many fond memories. My prayers for the family.
Anita (Griggs) Chumney
January 27, 2021
The whole Martin family was always a part of the Prince family. As neighbors growing up and having a summer home on the same River. Mary , Gordon , and family were great friends to our family. I'm so sorry for your loss ; but the Lord was waiting with open arms for such a God loving lady. I know she will be missed as she loved her family very much. She was such a great person to know.
Linda Prince Hackett
December 23, 2020
Mary was such a special lady and a dear friend and former neighbor of my mother-in-law, Rebecca Watts. What a wonderful Christian example she was for others. My condolences to the family.
Linda Watts
December 23, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results