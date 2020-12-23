MARTIN, Mary Rowe, 92, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon. She is survived by her four children, Pat, Jeanie (Kookie), E.G. (Carolyn), David (Ann); six grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Keith), Kendall (Erik), Jonathan, Clark, Isabella and Lilly; one great-grandson, Easton; sister, Anna Fogg; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Rowe; and many nieces and nephews. Her greatest joy was being a wife, mother and grandmother. She loved the Lord deeply and was a member of Clover Hill Baptist Church for over four decades. The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to the staff at Dunlop House Assisted Living, Colonial Heights, for the care our mother received while a resident there. A private funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834, with the Reverend Mark Crockett officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Mary's memory to the Golden Age Fellowship, Clover Hill Baptist Church, 3100 Courthouse Road, North Chesterfield, Virginia 23236. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2020.