MAYS, Mary Will Boyd, died December 9, 2021 at the age of 101. She was a resident of Covenant Woods in Hanover County, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 74 years, James Luther Mays. She is survived by two daughters, Sarah Mays Rogerson Passard (James Passard) of Alameda, California and Mary Frances Mays (William Newman) of Richmond, Virginia;
five grandchildren, Samuel Rogerson (Theresa), Arran Rogerson, Abigail Mor (Ro'ee), Mimi Simon and Naomi Simon; three great-grandchildren, Ariella Mor, Aharon Mor and Valerie Rogerson; and sons-in-law, Charles Rogerson of Alameda, California and Alex Simon of Richmond, Virginia; niece and nephew, Mary Downey and Olin Cannon, of Augusta, Georgia; and nephew, Robert C. Boyd of Fayetteville, Georgia. She was born in Covington, Tennessee, the daughter of William Boyd and Sallie Pace. She earned degrees in music from Erskine College and library science from Virginia Commonwealth University. After raising her daughters, she had a career as a librarian for Richmond Public Schools. She was a member of Ginter Park Presbyterian Church and later, Second Presbyterian Church in Richmond. During her life, she enjoyed playing tennis, reading, watching college basketball and traveling with her husband. Memorial gifts may be sent to Union Presbyterian Seminary in Virginia, 3401 Brook Road, Richmond, Virginia 23227 or to Covenant Woods, 7090 Covenant Woods Drive, Mechanicsville, Virginia 23111. Burial will be private. bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.