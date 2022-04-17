MELTON, Mary, On April 23, 2022, Nelson and his family will remember and celebrate the remarkable life of Mary Andrews Melton. Mary and Nelson were married for 66 wonderful years. Mary's passing occurred on January 17, 2022. Her many friends have honored her memory and love by sending written passages of the time they spent getting to know Mary. Mary would be so thankful of their thoughts and the recall of such wonderful experiences. Reading over the passages, you realize how such a special person Mary was and why it is so hard to know she is gone. So please come and join us as we remember this person who gave of herself so remarkably to be a friend to all. The service will be held at Saturday, April 23 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1925 Grove Ave., Richmond, Va. 23220, beginning at 2 p.m. Light refreshments will be served in the church's fellowship hall as the service concludes.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2022.