We will miss cousin Mary Catherine. When my mom was living she loved to call and talk to Mary Catherine. Valerie and your kids, you did a great job taking care of your mom and grandmother. Even before she got sick you always had her back. So don't worry about anything with her because you did what the bible said to honor your mom so your days can be long on earth. God bless you all cuz.

Susie Jackson Family December 6, 2020