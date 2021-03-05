MOORE, Mary C., 86, of Richmond, died March 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Moore; and parents, Harold and Bertha Cameron. Surviving are her son, Warren C. Moore; sister, Gladys Cameron; niece, Sandra Cameron; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Monday, March 15, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Tuesday, March 16, at Scott's Chapel, 116. E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. Paul Cole officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 14, 2021.