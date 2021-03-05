Warren, Gladys and Sandra: We are deeply saddened by the loss of your loved one, Mary, and want you to know that our thoughts and prayers will be with you during the days and weeks ahead. May your cherished memories sustain you and give you comfort as you think of her and miss her presence. With our Deepest Sympathy, Cousin Joyce, Herbert and Sherri Hicks

Joyce G Hicks March 15, 2021