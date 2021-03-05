Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary C. Moore
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
MOORE, Mary C., 86, of Richmond, died March 4, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Moore; and parents, Harold and Bertha Cameron. Surviving are her son, Warren C. Moore; sister, Gladys Cameron; niece, Sandra Cameron; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Monday, March 15, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Tuesday, March 16, at Scott's Chapel, 116. E. Brookland Park Blvd. Dr. Paul Cole officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Livestreaming and online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Scott's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Warren, Gladys and Sandra: We are deeply saddened by the loss of your loved one, Mary, and want you to know that our thoughts and prayers will be with you during the days and weeks ahead. May your cherished memories sustain you and give you comfort as you think of her and miss her presence. With our Deepest Sympathy, Cousin Joyce, Herbert and Sherri Hicks
Joyce G Hicks
March 15, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
March 14, 2021
You will be greatly missed. Thank you for your dedication and love to those that needed it most. Praying for you and your family.
Julieta Brain
March 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results