Mary Ellen Moyer
1929 - 2022
1929
2022
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
MOYER, Mary Ellen, 93, of Amelia, Va., died April 2, 2022. Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Garland Moyer; daughter, Rose Ellen Krauser; son, Keith Moyer; daughter-in-law, Margaret Moyer; and parents, William and Mary Barden. She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Bartges and Donna Thomas (Neal); grandsons, Justin Keeler (Margo), Matthew Keeler (Alicia), Hunter Moyer (Sarah), Houston Thomas and Brody Thomas; and six great-grandchildren. Mary Ellen lived her entire life in Amelia County, never tiring of the natural beauty that surrounded Hill Top Farm. She devoted many years to serving on the Amelia School Board, rooted in the belief that a strong public education is needed for all children. She donated time to many organizations in the county, was an Amelia County Christmas Mother and a lifetime member of the Amelia County Garden Club. A very special thank you for the many years of care and devotion from Lupe and Maria Soto and their sons. She was "Granny" to them. Also, to Denise Lehman, who lived and shared her own life and faith with her for many years. A sincere thank you to Marla Yoda, who shared many hours of companionship. Mary Ellen was blessed by the friendships, the many conversations and devotion of so many throughout these many years. Services will be private.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
