O'HARE, Mary Britton, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020. Mary was born on March 21, 1931, in the Bronx, New York, to Charles Ignatius and Alice McDonnell Britton. She graduated cum laude from Hunter College of the City University of New York and received her Master of Public Administration from New York University, where she was a Carnegie Research Fellow and Phi Beta Kappa member. She met her late husband, John Vincent (Jack) O'Hare while they both were working for the Social Security Administration in New York City. They were married in 1957 and work led them to several new homes in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina. She volunteered at Catholic churches in Rockville, Md. and Roanoke, Va., and was a faithful member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Greenville, N.C., where she served as lector and was a Passionist Associate. Jack and Mary were happily married for 25 years until his passing in 1982. She then retired from the Virginia Disability Determination Services in Roanoke, Va., where she served as Regional Director from 1977 to 1984 and moved to Greenville, N.C. She is known for her love of family, her Catholic faith and her compassion and service toward others. She enjoyed traveling internationally and to her favorite beaches, including Sunset Beach, N.C. and Rockaway Beach, N.Y. She was preceded in death by her sister, Theresa Homayuni. She is survived by her five children, Jack O'Hare (Sue) of Norman, Okla., James O'Hare (Eva) of Roanoke, Va., Margaret O'Hare Pfohl (Tim) of Richmond, Va., Mary O'Hare Kaste (Michael) of Jork, Germany and Thomas O'Hare (Linda) of Holly Springs, N.C. She was blessed with nine grandchildren, Jack, Danny, Theresa, Patrick, Peter, Kathleen, Meghan, Rachel and Ryan; one great-grandchild, Declan; and many nieces and nephews in the Homayuni, McDermott and Cosgrove families. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the nurses and staff of the Hermitage of Richmond and St. Mary's Hospital and Hospice Services nurses, doctors and chaplains for the loving care they provided. Private interment will be in Roanoke, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Pinnacle Living Samaritan Program (https://www.pinnacleliving.org/samaritan-program
), 5101 Cox Road, Suite 225, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2020.