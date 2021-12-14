OATS, Mrs. Mary Jean, age 72, of Richmond, departed this life December 11, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie C. Oats. She is survived by one daughter, Barbara Harris (George Jr.); four sons, Alexander (Alice), Kenneth (Mary), Tyrone (Charnell) and Earl Hicks; 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; father, Claude Alvert Henley (Lorraine); seven siblings; one uncle, Earl Henley; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held Thursday, 1:30 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 8787 River Road. Interment Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2021.