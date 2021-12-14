Menu
Mary Jean Oats
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA
OATS, Mrs. Mary Jean, age 72, of Richmond, departed this life December 11, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie C. Oats. She is survived by one daughter, Barbara Harris (George Jr.); four sons, Alexander (Alice), Kenneth (Mary), Tyrone (Charnell) and Earl Hicks; 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; father, Claude Alvert Henley (Lorraine); seven siblings; one uncle, Earl Henley; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held Thursday, 1:30 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 8787 River Road. Interment Greenwood Memorial Gardens.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
8787 River Road
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to all of you during this difficult time ,my prayers for the family.
Mary Oates
December 20, 2021
Family I was so sorry to hear of the passing of your beautiful awesome mom. What a awesome person she was . She will forever be remembered for her smile and love . Such a beautiful flower . Cherish all the memories until you see her again . Love you all Carolyn and family
Carolyn Bates Beaudion
December 18, 2021
I was sad to hear of the passing of your mom. May the peace of Christ be with you and your family during this time of loss.
Janine Allen-Jordan
December 16, 2021
Alex&Alice Offering our deepest condolences, and praying for comfort and strength for you and your family during this difficult time.
Santa & Peggy
December 14, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
December 14, 2021
