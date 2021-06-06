Menu
Mary Sue Omohundro
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
OMOHUNDRO, Ms. Mary Sue, 68, of Richmond, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Hanover Health and Rehabilitation Center. Sue was born in Fluvanna County, Virginia. She was one of three daughters of the late R.C. and Ann Omohundro of Fork Union, Virginia. Raised in Fork Union, Sue always enjoyed being by the pool and beach, working puzzles; she loved animals and her family was her pride. Sue was preceded in death by her sister, Ann Courtney Omohundro of Fork Union, Virginia. Sue is survived by her sister, Sally Jones (David Jones) of Richmond, Virginia; and her only son, JR Omohundro (Jennifer); and two grandchildren, Kelsey and Lane of Richmond, Virginia. The family will have a private Celebration of Life.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
Sue was an amazing lady! I worked with her at Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Company. She loved the group Alabama! She and is went to their concert and I went this past week and went to call her and discovered she has passed! My heart is saddened! She loved her son, JR! Prayers for her family!
Joy Wells
June 11, 2021
I worked with Sue at Va Farm Bureau from 1973-1977 she was a great friend and worker. My condolences to her family. Sending prayers.
Lorraine FullerPeace
Work
June 6, 2021
