OMOHUNDRO, Ms. Mary Sue, 68, of Richmond, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Hanover Health and Rehabilitation Center. Sue was born in Fluvanna County, Virginia. She was one of three daughters of the late R.C. and Ann Omohundro of Fork Union, Virginia. Raised in Fork Union, Sue always enjoyed being by the pool and beach, working puzzles; she loved animals and her family was her pride. Sue was preceded in death by her sister, Ann Courtney Omohundro of Fork Union, Virginia. Sue is survived by her sister, Sally Jones (David Jones) of Richmond, Virginia; and her only son, JR Omohundro (Jennifer); and two grandchildren, Kelsey and Lane of Richmond, Virginia. The family will have a private Celebration of Life.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.