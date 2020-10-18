PERLMUTTER, Mary Patricia, 73, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Born July 18, 1947, Mary is survived by her husband, Alan; her sons, Dominic Taylor and Stephan Perlmutter and his wife, Jennifer; as well as grandsons, Preston and Cory; numerous extended family members and friends. Mary's Funeral Mass will be October 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Church of The Epiphany located at 11000 Smoketree Dr., Richmond, Va. 23236.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.