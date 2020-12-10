Menu
Mary Frances Patterson
FUNERAL HOME
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave
Richmond, VA
PATTERSON, Mary Frances, 85, of Richmond, received her wings Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd R. Patterson; parents, Rufus and Mary Bacote; son, Carl Anthony Faulk; daughter, Carolyn Marie Faulk. She leaves cherished memories to a host of loving family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Homes, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Riverview Cemetery.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 4:30p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Dec
12
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
2110 E Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
March Funeral Homes - Laburnum Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m sorry for your loss. Praying that God covers you with strength and comfort during this difficult time. Shakema
Shakema
December 12, 2020
Sending my condolences and prayers to the families. May the peace and comfort of GOD give you strength at this time.
Faye Harrison-Franklin
December 11, 2020
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal love leaves a memory no can steal.
Delores Evans
December 11, 2020
My condolences to the family. You are in my thoughts and prayers. May God continue to be with in your time of sorrow.
Peggy Garrett
December 11, 2020
Tamika Elliott
December 11, 2020
