PATTERSON, Mary Frances, 85, of Richmond, received her wings Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd R. Patterson; parents, Rufus and Mary Bacote; son, Carl Anthony Faulk; daughter, Carolyn Marie Faulk. She leaves cherished memories to a host of loving family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Homes, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020. Celebration of Life service 1 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Riverview Cemetery.