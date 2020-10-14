Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Poole Nuckols
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
NUCKOLS, Mary Poole, 95, of Glen Allen, was called home on October 13, 2020. Widow of her husband, Clyde Bagby Nuckols. She is survived by her four children, Clyde Wayne Nuckols (Lethia), Gerald "Jerry" Nuckols, Christy Nuckols Scott and Janet Lynn Nuckols; grandchildren, Alan Birckhead, Renee Landress, Trevor and Tyler Scott, Ryan Nuckols, Stacey Clevenstine; eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and devoted friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, at the Mechanicsville chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a 12 p.m. service will be held on Friday, October 16. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Mechanicsville chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home
8014 Lee-Davis Rd.
Oct
16
Service
12:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Home
8014 Lee-Davis Rd
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.