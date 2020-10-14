NUCKOLS, Mary Poole, 95, of Glen Allen, was called home on October 13, 2020. Widow of her husband, Clyde Bagby Nuckols. She is survived by her four children, Clyde Wayne Nuckols (Lethia), Gerald "Jerry" Nuckols, Christy Nuckols Scott and Janet Lynn Nuckols; grandchildren, Alan Birckhead, Renee Landress, Trevor and Tyler Scott, Ryan Nuckols, Stacey Clevenstine; stepgrandson, Jeff Shifflett; eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and devoted friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, at the Mechanicsville chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a 12 p.m. service will be held on Friday, October 16. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2020.