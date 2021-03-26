POTTER, Mary Fogarty, 62, of Chesterfield, Va., went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
Born September 11, 1958, Mary was the daughter of Carl and Gladys Fogarty of Wise, Va. She was a graduate of J.J. Kelly High School.
In addition to her parents; Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Cassie Potter Odette; and one sister, Gladys Fogarty Cantrell.
Mary is survived by her son, David Potter, and daughter-in-law Dena Potter, of Chesterfield, Va.; three grandchildren, Drake Jennings, Lily Odette and Zaden Odette; two sisters, Patricia Waller of Kingsport, Tenn. and Millie Hillman of Wise, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
Mary had a great devotion to God, her family and friends. In recent months, she has enjoyed online church services, especially those provided by Freedom of Worship Church in Norton, Va.
Mary treated everyone with love and respect, and she was giving of her time and energy to support causes, whether helping out at events for veterans or encouraging those fighting addiction. She saw the beauty in everything, particularly in people and nature. She exemplified grace and love in everything she did and will be greatly missed. The family encourages everyone to be a little more like Mary and to do something each day to spread kindness.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. for family and 11 a.m. for friends on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Freedom of Worship Church, 5456 Thackers Branch Rd., Norton, Va. Services will begin at noon, officiated by Pastor Robert Fultz, followed by cremation.
Social distancing and masks are required, and masks will be available, if needed.
You may send condolences and find livestream information online at www.gilliamfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2021.