Mary F. Prince
PRINCE, Mary F., 80, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, December 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Charles Prince; her mother, Mattie Rogers; brothers, Richard and Jimmy; and daughter-in-law, Cheryl F. Prince.

She is survived by children, Chuck (Sandi), Elizabeth (Russell), Jimmy, Susan, Stuart (Joyce) and Donald (Claudia); 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Mary retired from Henrico County School Nutrition after 30 years of service. She enjoyed animals, sports, and traveling. She is a former Miss Pulaski and a Company B sponsor while attending John Marshall High School.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. with a visitation oner hour prior to service. A mausoleum service will follow at Westhampton Memorial Park at 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA
Dec
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mike, Doug, Pam, Tim, John,
December 22, 2021
Susan ... Sending thoughts and prayers to you and your family for your loss... May your Mom rest peacefully in God´s arms and her smile stay forever in y´all´s hearts.
Teresa Henry Mason, RN
Friend
December 19, 2021
