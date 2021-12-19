PRINCE, Mary F., 80, of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, December 17, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Charles Prince; her mother, Mattie Rogers; brothers, Richard and Jimmy; and daughter-in-law, Cheryl F. Prince.



She is survived by children, Chuck (Sandi), Elizabeth (Russell), Jimmy, Susan, Stuart (Joyce) and Donald (Claudia); 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



Mary retired from Henrico County School Nutrition after 30 years of service. She enjoyed animals, sports, and traveling. She is a former Miss Pulaski and a Company B sponsor while attending John Marshall High School.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. with a visitation oner hour prior to service. A mausoleum service will follow at Westhampton Memorial Park at 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.