PROPST, Mary Jackson, 83, of Colonial Heights, Virginia, passed away on March 22, 2022.
She was the daughter of Mabel Stanton Jackson and Ivan Ulysses Jackson of Petersburg.
She is survived by her husband, Paul, of 58 years; two children, Michael and Nancy; sister, Gloria Oates; two nieces, Lori Everhart (John), Jenny Riggs (Robbie); a nephew, Andy Oates (Susannah); an aunt, Joyce Garrett; loved by a multitude of extended family - cousins, grandnieces and nephews and many, many friends.
Mary earned her college degree in primary education from Madison College and moved to Alexandria, Virginia, where she lived for the next 43 years. She taught at Mt. Eagle Elementary School for several years before transitioning to Epiphany Lutheran Church first as a teacher and then as a director of their Preschool program. Working with children was a job she truly enjoyed.
She spent her summers growing up on "the River" in Surry County and passed the joy of swimming in the James to her family. She enjoyed playing bridge and completing crossword puzzles. She was an active member at both Epiphany Lutheran (Alexandria) and later at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer in Petersburg. In retirement, she enjoyed trips with her husband, especially the quiet, yearly getaways to Nags Head. Mary was blessed with the gift of making everyone she met feel like they were part of the family.
The memorial services will be held on April 30, 2022, at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer in Petersburg, Virginia at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends after the service in the reception hall. Internment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 1769 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg, Va. 23805. Condolences can be made at www.jtmorriss.com
or cards can be sent to Paul Propst, 12401 Gayton Rd., Apt #318, Richmond, Va. 23238.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.