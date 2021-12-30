Menu
Mary Nutall Randall
RANDALL, Mrs. Mary Nutall, age 86, of Richmond, departed this life December 27, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Randall Sr. She is survived by two sons, Rev. Rudolph Randall Jr.(Rachel) and Scott Randall (Marcia); three grandchildren, Taylor, Sydney and Victoria Randall; one niece, Fawne Linsdsey; one nephew, Rev. Dexter Nutall; cousins; one sister-in-law, Hazel Y. Nutall; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Randall can be viewed Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and where funeral services will be held Monday at 1 p.m. Dr. Stephen Hewlett officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Monday.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Jan
3
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
