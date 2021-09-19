RENNICK, Mary Bethany, "Beth," age 81, of New Orleans, formerly of Richmond, gracefully passed into the night on September 13, 2021, after a four-year battle with Alzheimers. She was full of unconditional love and absolute joy in her heart.
Beth is survived by her daughter, Kelly Rennick Hamm (Jeffrey) of Metairie, La.; her son, Martin Andrew Rennick (Aurora) of Arlington, Va.; and her grandsons, Hawes Austin Lawrence Hamm and Robert Spencer Hamm of Metairie, La. She is also survived by her sister, Grace Martin Kimball (Paul) of Opelousas, La. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; father, William Madison Martin of Paris, Tenn.; and mother, Mary Ann Moore Martin of Hattiesburg, Miss.
She was born in Baton Rouge on December 8, 1939 and grew up in Hattiesburg, Miss. She attended Sacred Heart School in Hattiesburg, Ladywood School for Girls in Indianapolis and finished her education at Southern Seminary Junior College in Buena Vista, Va. in 1960.
After college, Beth moved to New Orleans and worked for a pathologist at Charity Hospital. While renting a room at the Columns Hotel, she met her future husband, Richard. He was a guest at the Columns, visiting from Augusta, Ga., having recently come to the USA from his home in Parbold, England. It was love at first sight. They were married on Cape Cod in 1965. After getting married, Richard and Beth lived in New Orleans, Raleigh, Jackson, Miss. then Richmond.
Beth devoted most of her professional life to politics. She had a long history of activism in her family. Her grandfather was the Mayor of Hattiesburg in the 1920s. Her mother actively supported author John Howard Griffin and musician Dave Brubeck in their missions to make the world a better place. She cherished her cousin, Mike Moore, the attorney general of Mississippi from 1988 to 2004.
She got into politics at an early age. Her first campaign was Lyndon Johnson for President in 1965. After moving to Virginia, she worked on the campaigns of Charles Robb and Dick Davis. She was appointed by Robb to serve on the Department of Volunteerism and she served as an aide to Dick Davis and to Robert Ball in the General Assembly. She worked on the campaigns for Gerald Baliles, Don Beyer, Mark Warner, Tim Kaine, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. She served as a delegate for John Kerry at the 1988 Democratic National Convention in Boston.
After a robust life, she returned to New Orleans in 2015 with her daughter, beloved son-in-law and two grandchildren. Two years later, Beth began to struggle with Alzheimers. Her beautiful mind began to slip away. She loved life to the end. She loved music and dancing, traveling to beautiful places and staying in magnificent hotels. Beth lived her life and held nothing back.
"It is so sweet to serve God in the dark night and in the midst of trial. After all we have but this life in which to live by faith."
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22 at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Road, Richmond, Va. Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 23 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Lexington, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.