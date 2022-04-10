Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Mary Kemp Ricks
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
1020 Huguenot Road
Midlothian, VA
RICKS, Mary Kemp, fell asleep in Christ on Sunday, April 3, 2022, due to complications from corticobasal degeneration over the past six years. Born in Atlanta, Georgia on March 23, 1948, Mary was the daughter of Bluford A. Kemp and Ethel Tyler Kemp. Between 1986 and her retirement in 2009, Mary was a foreign language teacher at Providence Middle School in Chesterfield County and previously taught at St. Michael's Episcopal School in Bon Air. Mary graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond and from North Carolina Wesleyan College in Rocky Mount. As a member of the Richmond Christadelphian Chapel on Ellwood Ave., Mary maintained a faith and hope in the resurrection at the return of Jesus Christ to the earth. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Ivan G. Ricks Jr.; four children, Ian T. Ricks (Christine), B. Scott Ricks (Lara), Stacey R. Vest (Benjamin) and Bradford K Ricks (Kathleen); in addition to 10 grandchildren, Tyler, Madison, Daniel, Brandon, Allie, Max, Evelyn, Sadie, Silas and Caleb. Friends will be received on Tuesday, April 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. with remembrance service to be held on Wednesday, April 13 at 2 p.m. both at Woody's Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23113. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CurePSP at psp.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Woody's Funeral Home
1020 Huguenot Rd., Midlothian, VA
Apr
13
Service
2:00p.m.
Woody's Funeral Home
1020 Huguenot Rd.,, Midlothian, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel
