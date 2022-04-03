ROBERTS, Mary Bowersox, We're saddened by the death of our mother, Mary Bowersox Roberts, on March 18, 2022, in Richmond, Virginia. She was 82.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Marion; and by her husband, David.



She is survived by her brother, Terry; and half-brother, Jerry; her children, Tracey, Susan, Christian, Patrick and Matthew and their spouses, Courtenay and Kathleen; her grandchildren, Carter, Gabrielle, Henry, Sophie, Wiley, Lola and David.



Mary Al, Mary, Mom, Nami, Maie led an extraordinary and yet at the same time, very ordinary life. She grew up in Michigan, excelled in school to the point of graduating high school two years early, and was accepted into the University of Michigan at age 16.



Along her collegiate path, she transferred to Western Michigan and was working toward a speech pathology research career.



But life makes detours. She met our father, fell in love and married. So began her new journey as a wife, homemaker and soon-to-be mother.



Time passed, locations changed, we kids grew up and Mom soon found opportunities to do things she always wanted. She got her driver's license at age 50. She went back to college and got a master's degree in Education. She took her new degree and knowledge and went to work, first helping open and run a hospital daycare center and then working at an alternative learning center for at-risk kids.



But not long after, she was beset with physical ailments, including losing her eyesight, which forced her to reassess her path.



Life makes detours. Now she became a stay-at-home grandmother and teacher to her young grandkids. And she loved every moment of it with every fiber of her body.



Although Mom was now legally blind, she never let it stop her from doing whatever she set her mind to do. She just tapped into her other senses. She knitted an army's worth of sweaters and hats by touch. She taught her grandkids baking skills by taste and smell. And even with her frail eyes, she learned how to use a computer at age 70. She even got her first iPhone at age 80 because it was now big enough for her to see and use.



During her life, our mom showed us how determination and adaptability and how wanting to learn new things, can help you create a rich and rewarding life. Amazingly, she was not frustrated by her physical limitations. She just figured how to move along in flow with them. We love you forever, Mom.



Funeral services will be private.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.