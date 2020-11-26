BROWN, Mary Robertson, of Beaverdam, passed away November 23, 2020. Mary was born April 11, 1943 in Wingina, Nelson County, to the late Luther and Ruby Robertson. She was the widow of Gene E. Brown. Mary is survived by one brother, Luther "Jack" Robertson and wife, Diana, of Tappahannock; two sisters, Carolyn R. Oates of Goochland and Lucille R. Robertson of Wingina; two nephews, Keith Robertson and wife, Page, of Tappahannock and Christopher Mays of Wingina; a niece, Dr. Tanya L. Mays of Concord, North Carolina; three great-nephews, Jonathan Schmidt, Evan Robertson and Matt Ramsey; and one great-great-niece, Ellayna Ramsey. Mary was a lifetime member of Bethany United Methodist Church of Norwood. Mary retired from CSX Railroad in Richmond, after many years of service. She also worked at Westvaco. Graveside service, officiated by Pastor Hillary Evans, will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Robertson Family Cemetery, Wingina. Prior to the service, viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until noon at the Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn. The family wishes to thank everyone for the kindness they have shown us with the cards, flowers, visits and food during Mary's illness. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 10135 Norwood Road, Wingina, Va. 24599.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2020.