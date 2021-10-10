Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Ann Scanlon
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
SCANLON, Mary Ann Dillon, 84, died in Midlothian, Va. on October 1, 2021. Mary Ann was the daughter of Maurice and Elizabeth Dillon. She was born in Scranton, Pa. and graduated from Central High School and Marywood College. Mary Ann taught at St. Edward Epiphany School for 18 years and later, at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot. Her husband of 50 years predeceased her. Mary Ann was also predeceased by her brother, Paul Dillon of Madison, N.J.; and her cousin, Maurita Hogan of Midlothian, Va. She is survived by her son, Tim Scanlon of Richmond, Va.; a daughter, Mary Kay Burton and her husband, Jon; and two granddaughters whom she adored, Meghan Burton and Morgan Burton of Midlothian, Va. She was a member of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church for 47 years. A memorial Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Dr., North Chesterfield, Va. 23235. A reception to follow 12 p.m. at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to Brandermill Woods Foundation, brandermillwoods.com/the-foundation, or St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, stedchurch.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 10 to Dec. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church
2700 Dolfield Drive, North Chesterfield, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Chippenham Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I am so very sorry to hear of Mrs. Scanlon's passing. I have very fond memories of her friendship with my own mother and as my Religion teacher at St. Edwards. Rest in Peace!!
Carolyn Wilmoth
Friend
December 7, 2021
Mrs. Scanlon, You were a wonderful teacher. You will be missed greatly. You and your family are in my prayers. You were my sister's and i teacher at St Edward's. You will never be forgotten.
Ann Cornett
Other
October 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results