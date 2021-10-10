SCANLON, Mary Ann Dillon, 84, died in Midlothian, Va. on October 1, 2021. Mary Ann was the daughter of Maurice and Elizabeth Dillon. She was born in Scranton, Pa. and graduated from Central High School and Marywood College. Mary Ann taught at St. Edward Epiphany School for 18 years and later, at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot. Her husband of 50 years predeceased her. Mary Ann was also predeceased by her brother, Paul Dillon of Madison, N.J.; and her cousin, Maurita Hogan of Midlothian, Va. She is survived by her son, Tim Scanlon of Richmond, Va.; a daughter, Mary Kay Burton and her husband, Jon; and two granddaughters whom she adored, Meghan Burton and Morgan Burton of Midlothian, Va. She was a member of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church for 47 years. A memorial Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Dr., North Chesterfield, Va. 23235. A reception to follow 12 p.m. at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to Brandermill Woods Foundation, brandermillwoods.com/the-foundation,
or St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, stedchurch.com
.
