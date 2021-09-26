Menu
Mary Omohundro Shuman
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
SHUMAN, Mary Omohundro, age 77, of Henrico, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Mary was born in Franklin, N.C., on March 15, 1944. She was a graduate of John Marshall High School in Richmond, Va. She held administrative positions at the General Assembly and Rudlin Torah Academy. Mary was a member of Heritage Jr. Woman's Club and later joined GFWC Kanawha Woman's Club, where she served as President, 1982 to 1983 and 2004 to 2006. She also was GFWC Lee District President from 1988 to 1990. She was involved in many worthy charitable projects during her years in club work. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to too many people to name. Mary enjoyed summers at Lake Gaston and travelling with her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Charles Carter Shuman; two children, Randy Shuman (Debbie) and Karen Shuman Goode (Marty); and one granddaughter, Kaitlyn Goode Burt (JJ). A visitation for Mary will be held Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home-Parham, 1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229. Following the visitation will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Hollywood Cemetery, 412 South Cherry St., Richmond, Va. 23220. The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Hospice of Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Virginia by calling them at (804) 281-0451. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at the Woody Funeral Home webiste for the Shuman family.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA
Sep
28
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Hollywood Cemetery
412 South Cherry St.,, Richmond, VA
Woody Funeral Home Parham
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mrs. Shuman was the office manager/secretary/nurse/guidance counselor at my school growing up. It takes a very special person to manage all those jobs. Everyone I was in school with remembers her amazing smile and the sound of her voice calling them Pumpkin. To them she was Mrs. Shuman but to me she was Mary P'Shuman and to her I was Eli-p'sheva. She was the best part of my elementary and middle school years and I'm glad I was able to keep in touch with her some since and that she was able to join me for my bridal shower. Having her there was the greatest surprise. She had a special way of making everyone feel she loved them with all her heart and she will always hold a special place in mine . I am so sorry for her family's loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Elisheva Harel
School
September 30, 2021
Carter, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Mary and I go back to when we were kids. We had so much fun. I lost Bobby one year ago. I know what you are going through. She is now in peace and no longer in pain. Blair Mudd
Blair Mudd
Friend
September 27, 2021
Mary was the most positive person I have known in my life!!! Lifelong childhood friend. Always there as my friend to offer me counsel in bad times to congratulations in good times. I will miss her!! As will her many friends and her family
John T. McDonald
Friend
September 27, 2021
