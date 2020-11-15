Menu
Mary Smith Hertling
HERTLING, Mary Smith, 95, of Charlottesville and formerly of Warsaw, died November 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Major Eugene F. Hertling Jr., USMC; and siblings, Isabel McSwain, Sara Jo Collier, Julia Allerd Smith and Everett Walker Smith.

Mary is survived by daughters, Jacqueline Dwyer (Danny) and Katherine Trossi (David); grandchildren, Katherine Daiell (Chris), Mary Beth Stonich (Troye), Andrew Trossi (Daihara) and John Trossi (Mika); great-grandchildren, Emarie Stonich, Troye Stonich Jr. and Adriana Trossi-Gonzalez; sister, Betty Cox.

A private burial is planned.

Contributions may be made to St. John's Memorial Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 1093, Warsaw, Va. 22572.

Condolences may be shared online at www.hillandwood.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
