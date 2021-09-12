Menu
Mary Sorrell
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road
Mechanicsville, VA
SORRELL, Mary, January 3, 1939 to September 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Florine Pollard; and is survived by her son, John Sorrell (Tracy); grandson, Justin Sorrell (Julia); and great-grandson, Ryder Jameson Sorrell; one sister, Ann Parker (Wayne); several nieces and nephews; a close friend, Sherry Tench; and her dog, Jill. There will be a graveside service on Monday, September 13, at 2 p.m., Corinth Christian Church, King William, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the SPCA. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Corinth Christian Church
King William, VA
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
