SORRELL, Mary, January 3, 1939 to September 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Florine Pollard; and is survived by her son, John Sorrell (Tracy); grandson, Justin Sorrell (Julia); and great-grandson, Ryder Jameson Sorrell; one sister, Ann Parker (Wayne); several nieces and nephews; a close friend, Sherry Tench; and her dog, Jill. There will be a graveside service on Monday, September 13, at 2 p.m., Corinth Christian Church, King William, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the SPCA. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.