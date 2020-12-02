KING, Mary Spence, 94, of Quinton, Va., passed away after a brief illness on November 29, 2020. She was a pastor's wife for 53 years, serving the Assembly of God Church Organization in multiple churches on the East Coast and in Shacklefords, Va. in a multitude of roles. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Earnest William King; a daughter, Betty Gay Smith; and nine brothers and sisters. She is survived by two daughters, Luann Jose Roane and Lyndia Rose King; a son, James "Jim" King; a brother, Willie J. Spence Jr.; and a sister, Barbara G. McElroy; four grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 21 great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Shacklefords United Methodist Church Cemetery, 3727 Buena Vista Road, Cologne, Va. 23156. Memorial donations may be made to Quinton Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 172, Quinton, Va. 23141. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
.
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 2, 2020.