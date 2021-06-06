STALEY, Mary "Gam", 100, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 28, 2021, at her home in Richmond, Va. Born to Nicholas B. and Odessa Greer Ware in Birmingham, Ala., Mary had very fond memories of her childhood in Tuscumbia, Ala. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death 43 years ago – almost to the day – by her husband of 35 years, John Staley. Also, by her brother, Nicholas B. Ware Jr.; sisters, Margaret Ware Sherrill and Emma Carolyn Ware; and son-in-law, Max David Holt. Mary is survived by her children, Joanna Holt, John B. Staley (Beth), Susan Stanley (Ken), Robert Staley (Sharon Amoss) and Thomas Staley (Jean Plymale); grandchildren, Amanda Cochilla (Steve), Susan Light (Ki), Keith Stanley (Rachel), Geoff Stanley (Pauline) and Melissa Staley (Chris Moore); and great-grandchildren, Olivia Cochilla, Elliott Cullum, Maxwell Stanley, Korbin Stanley, Jemma Stanley and Juniper Stanley. Mary was a devoted member of Westover Hills United Methodist Church for more than 60 years. She loved and was well-loved by her neighbors, known for her immaculate home and yard, which she tended herself into her nineties. She celebrated her 100th birthday during the COVID-19 pandemic, waving to her neighbors from her kitchen window while they serenaded her. She enjoyed caring for her family, keeping her home spotless and sewing on the Singer Featherweight received as a college graduation gift. Among many other things, she created an abundance of quilts, all sewn and quilted by hand. Fiercely independent, but humble and unassuming in her life and in death, Mary requested that she be remembered privately rather than with a formal service. Those who wish to honor Mary's memory are invited to make memorial contributions to Westover Hills United Methodist Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.