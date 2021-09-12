Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Elizabeth Stanley
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
STANLEY, Mary Elizabeth, of Rockville, went to be with the Lord September 9, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Ernest F. Stanley Sr. She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Stanley; siblings, Ernest F. Stanley Jr., John Stanley (Martha) and Debra Hauser (Mike); aunt, Mary Smoot; and numerous loving extended family members and friends. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 14, at St. Matthew's United Methodist Church, 1706 St. Matthew's Lane, Richmond, Va. 23233. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions my be made to Centerville Fire and Rescue Company #3, 52 Broad Street Road, Manakin-Sabot, Va. 23103.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Matthew's United Methodist Church
1706 St. Matthew's Lane, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Mary was an especially sweet and dear lady-one of my very best friends. She will be greatly missed.
Heidi
January 5, 2022
So sorry for the loss of such a beautiful special person. will miss her kindness and love of Nascar. RIP SWEETIE
Darlene MacEachern
November 24, 2021
Sending our deepest sympathy to her family . She was such a blessing to my family we talked daily going to miss her laughter . Rest in Peace Sweet Friend.
Elaine Chastain
September 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss .
Susan Borneisen
September 12, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Mary's passing. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Connie
Other
September 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results