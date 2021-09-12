STANLEY, Mary Elizabeth, of Rockville, went to be with the Lord September 9, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Ernest F. Stanley Sr. She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Stanley; siblings, Ernest F. Stanley Jr., John Stanley (Martha) and Debra Hauser (Mike); aunt, Mary Smoot; and numerous loving extended family members and friends. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 14, at St. Matthew's United Methodist Church, 1706 St. Matthew's Lane, Richmond, Va. 23233. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions my be made to Centerville Fire and Rescue Company #3, 52 Broad Street Road, Manakin-Sabot, Va. 23103.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.