The Rev. Mary Wilson Thomas
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
518 North Washington Highway
Ashland, VA
THOMAS, The Rev. Mary Wilson, of Montpelier, Virginia, passed away peacefully at her home on December 2, 2020, surrounded by her family. Rev. Mary was born June 15, 1941, in Mecklenburg County, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Martha Carter. She grew up in Richmond, Virginia, where she was educated in Richmond City Public Schools and Virginia Union University. She was employed by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, retiring after 31 years of service. Rev. Mary is survived by her husband of 32 years, Rev. Sherman Thomas; two brothers, Elias Wilson and Richard Carter; and one sister, Virginia Carter; four children, Vincent Dorman, Donna Brown (James), Sherry Thomas, Sherrod Thomas (Kimberly); six grandchildren, Renate' Thomas, Chelsea Brown, Justin Brown, Sherrod Thomas II, Vance Thomas and Asia Reece; two great-grandchildren, Armani and Amir. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be Thursday, December 10, 2 to 6 p.m. and where a celebration of life will be held on December 11, at 11 a.m. Interment, Roselawn Memory Gardens. www.hwdabney.com

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
518 North Washington Highway P. O. Box 528, Ashland, VA
Dec
11
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
518 North Washington Highway P. O. Box 528, Ashland, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home - Ashland
Condolences from the Chambers Family...... Rest in Paradise, Mary
Chambers
Friend
December 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sarah Stewart Jefferson
Friend
December 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will love and miss you always. Friend and coworker.
Edna Reed
Coworker
December 11, 2020
Keith Dorman
December 10, 2020
Remembering my best friend.
Fair well my good friend. You will forever be missed.
May God be with Donna and Vincent and family.
Sarah Stewart Jefferson
Friend
December 10, 2020
I was very saddened by the news of Mary‘s death. She and I met back in the late sixties when I first went to work at DMV. Even though we may have drifted off to different work areas away from each other throughout the years I still felt close to her. I know that she is in God’s hands and that gives me peace. My prayers to all of her family.
Mary Chandler
Friend
December 9, 2020
Praying that the peace of God will comfort and keep you.
Such a dear sweet soul.
Rev. Patricia M. Ellis
Acquaintance
December 9, 2020
Prayers to Donna and the Family
Andrea Dinkins
Friend
December 9, 2020
Branklin L Carter
December 9, 2020
So sorry for your lost, your mom was a great woman she will be missed
Greg Redford
December 9, 2020
We are praying with y’all and we love you guys
Annie and David Wallace
Family
December 9, 2020
I send my prayers to the family at this time of the transition of a loving person.
Dea Arthur Woodson
Friend
December 8, 2020
Ernest Davis
December 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home
December 9, 2020
William Mickens
Friend
December 7, 2020
My condolences goes out to the Thomas and Dorman families. I met Mary at DMV in the 60's. Mary was an ambitious young lady who allowed that gleaming light that the Lord blessed her with to shine wherever she was or whatever she was doing. You all are in my prayers
Barbara Bentley Powell
Coworker
December 6, 2020
I'm going miss this sweet lady always greeted me with a smile.
Cindy Wyatt
December 6, 2020
Prayers goes out to the Family. It was a blessing to work with her. Mary R.I.P you haven't gone anywhere just got out of my site, I will see you again on the other side.
Betty Wood
Coworker
December 6, 2020
My sympathy to the Thomas and Dorman family . I worked with Mary for many years at DMV. I remembered when Donna and Vince was were young children and they were her heart.
Mary was a person with many word of encouragement. She really was truly an inspiration to me.

Rest in peace beautiful lady.
Marion Anderson Harris
Coworker
December 4, 2020
My condolences goes out to Rev. Thomas and the entire Thomas family. I will surely miss her beautiful smile. RIP Rev. Mary
Roddy Mitchell
December 4, 2020
It was always a pleasure to see Mary at our grandsons’ games. My most sincere condolences and prayers to the family. God’s many blessings.
Roslyn de Cordova
Friend
December 4, 2020
