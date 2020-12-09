THOMAS, The Rev. Mary Wilson, of Montpelier, Virginia, passed away peacefully at her home on December 2, 2020, surrounded by her family. Rev. Mary was born June 15, 1941, in Mecklenburg County, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Martha Carter. She grew up in Richmond, Virginia, where she was educated in Richmond City Public Schools and Virginia Union University. She was employed by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, retiring after 31 years of service. Rev. Mary is survived by her husband of 32 years, Rev. Sherman Thomas; two brothers, Elias Wilson and Richard Carter; and one sister, Virginia Carter; four children, Vincent Dorman, Donna Brown (James), Sherry Thomas, Sherrod Thomas (Kimberly); six grandchildren, Renate' Thomas, Chelsea Brown, Justin Brown, Sherrod Thomas II, Vance Thomas and Asia Reece; two great-grandchildren, Armani and Amir. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be Thursday, December 10, 2 to 6 p.m. and where a celebration of life will be held on December 11, at 11 a.m. Interment, Roselawn Memory Gardens. www.hwdabney.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.