VANDEWALLE, Mary Claire, 95, of Midlothian, died peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Born, November 20, 1925, in Allentown, Pa., she was the daughter of John J. and Claire E. (McGorry) Fitzpatrick. Preceded in death by her parents; and beloved sister, Margaret A. Whitaker; she is survived by daughter, Suzanne Broyles (Stewart), of Midlothian; sons, John M. Vandewalle (Jim Delsing) of Minneapolis and Thomas M. Vandewalle (Debby) of Midlothian; two grandchildren, Elliot M. Broyles (Melissa) of Roanoke and Claire J. Broyles of Cedar Rapids; two great-grandsons, Cortland and Austin Broyles; and two cherished nieces, Andrea Looney (Johnnie) and Elizabeth Ziegler (Dirk). Mrs. Vandewalle attended Moore Institute of Art in Philadelphia, where she studied fashion design, later designing children's wear in New York City. She lived in many places including Rochester, N.Y., Bon Air, London, England, New Canaan, Conn. and Cortland, N.Y. She taught art classes in her home studio and served as President of the James River Art League from 1977 to 1979. She was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by family and friends everywhere. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 18, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Virginia.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2020.